Kyle Schwarber hit a moon shot in Wednesday’s game against the Mets, and we’re still not sure if the ball has landed yet.

Schwarber clearly liked the first pitch he saw from Matt Harvey, and that’s why he hit it completely out of Citi Field.

The ball traveled 467 feet, and was hit over the Shea Bridge.

Kyle Schwarber just destroyed a baseball. That went 467 and was 113.6 mph off the bat. All due respect to @statcast, that went 7,000 miles. pic.twitter.com/HCdVrPV29F — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 15, 2017

Schwarber continues to rake.