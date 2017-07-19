Could there be a new Banana Boat Crew in the works?

While they weren’t floating around and exploring the open seas, we did recently see a number of NBA stars — Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving — get together for a pickup game at a local gym. And the surprising thing was that they were able to keep it under wraps, which we know because not many people were in attendance.

Here are some highlights from the big “game.”

Kyrie dropping dimes to Melo 👀 (via @cbrickley603, h/t @houseofhighlights) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

It wasn’t Rucker Park-level, but was still entertaining.