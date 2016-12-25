The Warriors had a 14-point lead during Sunday’s Christmas Day matchup against the Cavs, but despite their weapons on offense, the team could not close the game out when they had the chance.

Kyrie Irving, however, is a closer.

Irving dropped 14 points in the fourth quarter alone, but no two were bigger than the game-winning jumper he hit in the game’s final seconds. It was all Kyrie, as he brought the ball up the floor and worked on Klay Thompson. He used a spin move and faded away to buy himself just enough room for an extremely difficult jumper.

But he drained it, giving the Cavs a 109-108 lead (and eventual win) with just three seconds remaining.

Check out this celebratory facial expression as well.

When you get something awesome for Christmas pic.twitter.com/nylQl4GwGd — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) December 25, 2016

Kevin Love looked more excited than Irving himself.