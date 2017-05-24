Kyrie Irving was unguardable in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Irving dropped 42 points on a 15-of-22 shooting performance, and helped the Cavs come back from a 10-point halftime deficit thanks to a second-half surge. He and LeBron James combined for 76 of the team’s 110 points, and those two superstars are the reason the Cavs are now one win away from returning to the NBA Finals.

Check out this one play from the third quarter of the game, though. The score was still close, but Irving extended the Cavs’ lead to seven points with some sick handles and a stepback three-pointer from Steph Curry range.

Uncle Drew is really good.