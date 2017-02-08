UCLA fans should be very excited that point guard LaMelo Ball has already committed to play ball for them in a few years, judging by what he did on Tuesday night.

Ball committed to play for the Bruins when he was only 13 years old, planning to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Lonzo. This is good for UCLA fans, because he scored 92 (!) points in Tuesday night’s win over Los Osos High School.

He drained 37 of 61 shots, including seven three-pointers, and 41 points in the fourth quarter! And yeah, he’s only a sophomore.

Ball’s squad, Chino Hills High School, was coming off its first loss of the season, and apparently, they bounced back and responded well. Lonzo sent this tweet about it after his lil bro dropped 92.

Well I mean that's one way to bounce back after a loss… I see you lil bro 9️⃣2️⃣ — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) February 8, 2017

Here are some highlights from his amazing performance.

Here's LaMelo Ball's final bucket… Had 29 at the half… Was getting triple teamed !! @MELOD1P FULL VIDEO https://t.co/ePDrofTbe1 pic.twitter.com/OEwOBoy8AZ — BallerVisions (@BallerVisions) February 8, 2017

If LaMelo Ball grows to at least 6'5 it's gonna be unfair pic.twitter.com/zazMZVDGed — Elite Breed (@Carnage45) February 8, 2017

And the full highlight reel:

What a performance, he’s gonna be a stud. The Balls can really ball.

