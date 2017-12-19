Kevin Durant ended up on the wrong end of a highlight-reel play in Monday’s game against the Lakers, which is something new for him.

Durant has produced a number of entertaining and amazing plays on the court over the years, but it was Larry Nance’s turn to flip the script on Monday.

Maybe it was the atmosphere at Staples Center inspiring him, with the Lakers retiring Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys at halftime, or maybe he was just in the zone. Whatever the reason, you need to check out Nance running the break, taking flight and then throwing down a monstrous dunk over Durant.

The bench reaction was almost as good as the dunk itself. Teammate Lonzo Ball sure seemed to enjoy it.

LOOK AT LONZO 😭 9.7/10 bench mob rating for Lakers pic.twitter.com/SoeCw0dbZZ — 💀Grim Wobber💀 (@World_Wide_Wob) December 19, 2017

That dunk was so powerful you could almost feel it just by watching.