LaVar Ball debated against CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night, and he employed his usual, in-your-face style in doing so.

Ball called Cuomo a hater — which is about as juvenile and unoriginal as it gets. He also begged Cuomo to say “thank you” to him which was weird, and speaks volumes about all the complexes going on in his head. Ball builds himself up so much that he probably believes he’s owned an apology.

There were some lowlights of note from the interview as well. Here are a few of them.

“What’s your name? Are you Donald Trump’s brother?” Ball asked.

“If you help, you shouldn’t have to say anything,” Ball said. “Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son, and let’s just stay in our lane”

“Did you thank the doctor for bringing you into this world?” Ball asked.

chris cuomo was not ready for lavar ball pic.twitter.com/RZdlh6aCay — Giannis Joplin (@zarzarbinkss) November 21, 2017

I know what you’re thinking, and yes: I’d like those two minutes of my life back as well, but Ball isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, unfortunately.