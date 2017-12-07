LaVar Ball was at it again on Thursday night.

Ball attended Thursday’s Lakers-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center, and appeared to receive a “warm welcome” from the City of Brotherly Love.

The Big Baller Brand founder watched the game from a suite, while his son, Lonzo, balled out on the court. At one point during Thursday’s matchup, Sixers fans appeared to notice Ball in the suite, so they began booing him and also flipped him off. Ball responded by waving his hands in the air and doing some chants of his own to incite more boos and egg them on.

Fans noticed LaVar Ball in his suite at this game. They started booing and giving him the finger. Here’s his reaction. pic.twitter.com/QePX0IPo4f — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 8, 2017

The fans played right into Ball’s hands. He strives to be heard and enjoys playing the role of a villain, so being put in the spotlight is what he was likely hoping for, and he embraced it.