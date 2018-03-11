One of the biggest benefits to playing for the Cavs is getting to suit up alongside arguably the best basketball player in the world.

Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. has certainly benefited from the change of scenery, and playing with LeBron James has helped elevate his game. He got the opportunity for an easy bucket during Sunday’s game, when James drew a double team and found him with a great no-look, behind-the-back pass near the hoop.

LeBron falling in love with that behind the back pass pic.twitter.com/BsG33nc3Je — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 12, 2018

Nance was fouled on the dunk attempt, though, and was forced to have to earn his points from the line. Still, it was a great dish nonetheless.