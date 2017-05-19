LeBron James has been the best player in the NBA Playoffs so far, and he’s scored 32 points or more in all but one game in the postseason, which is one of the reasons the Cavs have yet to lose so far (9-0).

James has yet to turn in a bad performance, and has also retained the swagger he’s played with all season. That was evident in the way he approached Game 1 on Wednesday night, when he crip-walked all over the place, as his teammates watched.

How did LeBron prepare for Game 1 vs the Celtics? With a Crip Walk 😂 #SavageAFpic.twitter.com/5K5ImeHHDT — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) May 18, 2017

It seemed to fire up the Cavs, as they came out and dominated the Celtics in Game 1 on the road, leaving the Garden with a 117-104 victory.