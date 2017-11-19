LeBron James and Dwyane Wade had some fun while in Detroit on Saturday night.

The Cavs are currently staying in the Motor City — as they’re set to square off against the Pistons on Monday — so the two teammates had some time to kill over the weekend. They chose to spend it at Little Caesars Arena, where they enjoyed a Jay-Z concert.

At one point during the show, the two teammates made their way up to the front of the crowd, right near the stage. Wade and James were then seen dancing it up while Jay-Z performed one of his first hits — “Big Pimpin'” — and the two teammates were clearly feeling his performance.

LeBron James out with the #Cavs at the Jay-Z concert last night 🙌 (via @yeejay) A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Somehow, the two were able to do their thing without being mobbed by fans, and it sure looked like they had a fun time at the concert.