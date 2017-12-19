LeBron James has been known for producing big plays, and when he does, he often lets his opponents know about it.

That was the case during Tuesday’s game against the Bucks, when he denied Khris Middleton at the rim on a dunk attempt. James timed his jump perfectly and blocked Middleton’s effort, and then made sure to let the Bucks players know about it afterward. James did Dikembe Mutombo’s signature finger wag gesture, ensuring everyone knew that he came up with the block.

LeBron dropping the Mutombo finger wag pic.twitter.com/eoKiztUe5F — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 20, 2017

“Not in my house,” James appeared to indicate, with his finger.