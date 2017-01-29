Posted byon
Everyone knows officials don’t call traveling in the NBA. Fouls are important, making the highlight reel is important, and traveling, well, not so much.
Especially if it’s a superstar who committed the travel, then we all know it most likely won’t be called, and that’s OK, because it’s been that way for awhile.
Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins isn’t a superstar, so when he took a few extra steps at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the Thunder, he got called for it. The buzzer-beater attempt would not have counted.
Teammate LeBron James poked fun at Liggins for it, and imitated the extra steps he took.
That’s funny, given that James has traveled plenty of times driving to the hoop, but is never called for it.