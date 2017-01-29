Everyone knows officials don’t call traveling in the NBA. Fouls are important, making the highlight reel is important, and traveling, well, not so much.

Especially if it’s a superstar who committed the travel, then we all know it most likely won’t be called, and that’s OK, because it’s been that way for awhile.

Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins isn’t a superstar, so when he took a few extra steps at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the Thunder, he got called for it. The buzzer-beater attempt would not have counted.

Teammate LeBron James poked fun at Liggins for it, and imitated the extra steps he took.

LeBron knew that was a few too many steps pic.twitter.com/TyqTdWVeDI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 29, 2017

That’s funny, given that James has traveled plenty of times driving to the hoop, but is never called for it.