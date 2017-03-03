All eyes were on LSU running back Leonard Fournette at the Scouting Combine on Friday, as the highest-projected back hit the field to go through some drills.

Fournette is the largest running back at the combine, by a large margin, weighing in at 240 pounds. That worried some regarding his 40-yard dash time.

But he delivered, and clocked in at 4.51 seconds on his first attempt, which is pretty good for a guy his size.

Fournette really needed this, as his vertical leap was pretty terrible, at 28.5 inches.

It’s possible that Fournette could run the 40 again at his LSU pro day, as he’s been known to have been clocked closer to 4.45 in the past.