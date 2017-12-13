LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball signed one-year contracts with Prienu Vytautas of the Lithuanian Basketball League, and they’re headed to a small town that is quite different than Chino Hills, California.

Lucky for them, a fake Lithuanian travel agency Pravalturas has welcomed them to the town of Prienai, with a funny video. Prienai has a population of roughly 10,000 people, and Pravalturas gave the Balls a preview of what to expect when they arrive in the video shown below.

If that doesn’t get the Balls excited about their new endeavor, nothing will.