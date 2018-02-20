Lindsey Vonn turned in a great performance in what was likely the final Olympic downhill race of her career.

Vonn put together an exceptional run which began with her flying out of the gate. She was chasing Italy’s Sofia Goggia — who ended up winning the gold medal — and her blazing-fast time had her pegged for second place throughout much of her run.

She kept pace and did not falter, and turned in an impressive time of 1:39.69, while Goggia finished in 1:39.22. Unfortunately, Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, who was one of the last to go, ended up surpassing Vonn for second place, with a time of 1:39.31.

You can watch her run in the video below.

Vonn remained classy after the race as well, giving props to Goggia.

“Sofia was untouchable today,” Vonn said during the broadcast.

For Vonn, it was a fitting end to what has been an impressive career at the Games.