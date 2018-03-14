Someone should’ve warned Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea’s back line that Lionel Messi is a one-man wrecking crew before Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match.

Maybe Chelsea didn’t spend enough time warming up, or maybe Messi is the greatest player in the world, but whatever the reason, he torched his opponent extremely early in the game.

Messi received a through-ball from a teammate and then blasted the ball into the net from a very difficult angle — doing so just 128 seconds into the match.

Messi got the party started for Barcelona with his 99th goal in the Champions League! Will he get No. 100 in the second half? pic.twitter.com/gvXdMNOyZM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2018

Messi later scored a second goal in the 63rd minute — giving him 100 in his Champions League career.