The Detroit Lions have really taken advantage of the NFL relaxing its rules on end-zone celebrations this season, as they’ve treated fans to some clever and funny sequences after scoring touchdowns.

Saturday’s game against the Bears was no different, as the Lions players celebrated wide receiver T.J. Jones catching his first touchdown of the season in the best way possible.

Being that it’s the holiday season, Jones was joined by some of his teammates — Eric Ebron, Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Theo Riddick among them — in the end zone, and they lined up to perform the can-can dance like the Rockettes.

Apparently, Lions fan and comedian Keegan-Michael Key helped train them to do the dance, and it worked.

Ever wonder where teams go to get help creating their TD celebrations? Boogie Down Brown is at your service. (cc: @KeeganMKey @Lions) pic.twitter.com/L0u1SwEcLc — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2017

Celebration practice with Boogie Down Brown paid off for the @Lions 😂 (cc: @KeeganMKey) pic.twitter.com/SuUj5wUszY — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2017

That was clearly one of the best celebrations of the season so far. It’s safe to say no one expected the Lions players to deliver their best Rockettes impression — and nail it.