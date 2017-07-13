Lonzo Ball gave the fans and media alike reason to believe that the Lakers made the right choice in selecting him with the third overall pick of this year’s draft.

Ball was the best player on the court and the clear difference-maker in the team’s 103-102 win over the Sixers in their Las Vegas Summer League matchup on Wednesday night. He showed that he can take a game over, and can do so by getting to the rim and scoring the ball early and often.

The Lakers young star dropped 36 points, dished out 11 assists and hauled in eight rebounds — just missing a triple-double.

Here are some of his best plays on the night, for your viewing pleasure.

LeBron James was there to watch, sparking speculation from, well, everyone.

LeBron James thoughtfully scouting Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/ljbtQHDIKn — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 13, 2017

Ball really shined in the game, and was fun to watch.