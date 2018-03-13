Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball showed he can get it done on both ends of the floor during Tuesday’s game against the Nuggets.

It happened in the first quarter of the Western Conference matchup, when Gary Harris Jr. received a pass in transition and appeared to have an easy layup attempt.

Ball, however, had other plans.

The Lakers point guard tracked Harris down and then swatted his attempt away with authority.

That was impressive, and might just be Ball’s best defensive play of his career so far.