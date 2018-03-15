Loyola-Chicago provided the most entertaining moment of March Madness so far on Thursday.

Miami entered the Round of 64 game as the listed favorite, but they didn’t look the part, as the Hurricanes had a lead late, but committed a number of gaffes down the stretch.

As for the Wolves, they rose to the occasion and took advantage of the Hurricanes’ mistakes. After a costly turnover with less than 25 seconds remaining, the Wolves got possession, and Donte Ingram drained a three-pointer with only 0.3 seconds left in the game.

Pandemonium ensued, and Wolves fans went nuts. Hurricanes fans felt like they had been stabbed in the gut.

Big shots are what March Madness is all about.