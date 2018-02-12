Posted byon
A scary moment took place at the Pyeongchang Olympics when an Austrian luger lost control of her sled and crashed during a run.
Birgit Platzer lost control in turn 9, and then slid into the wall, which resulted in her sled going sideways — sending her airborne. Her sled eventually hit the ice and landed shortly after, which resulted in her spinning around until she eventually slowed down.
The good news is that Platzer appeared to be OK afterward, and stated that she was “better than the sled.”
Lugers can reach speeds up to 90 mph, so it’s always scary when crashes happen. We’re glad Platzer was able to walk away from the incident without suffering any serious injuries.