A scary moment took place at the Pyeongchang Olympics when an Austrian luger lost control of her sled and crashed during a run.

Birgit Platzer lost control in turn 9, and then slid into the wall, which resulted in her sled going sideways — sending her airborne. Her sled eventually hit the ice and landed shortly after, which resulted in her spinning around until she eventually slowed down.

Birgit Platzer kam im zweiten Lauf der Rodlerinnen zu Sturz #PyeongChang2018 #Luge Olympia für sie vorbei. pic.twitter.com/Fq4YNrkfq4 — Lukas Zahrer (@ZaraLuk) February 12, 2018

The good news is that Platzer appeared to be OK afterward, and stated that she was “better than the sled.”

#Platzer blieb unverletzt: "Mir geht es besser wie der Rodel." — Lukas Zahrer (@ZaraLuk) February 12, 2018

Lugers can reach speeds up to 90 mph, so it’s always scary when crashes happen. We’re glad Platzer was able to walk away from the incident without suffering any serious injuries.