Manu Ginobili turned back the clock and had a big game when the Spurs needed it most, in the pivotal Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Rockets.

Ginobili scored 12 points, dished out five assists and hauledin seven rebounds in the 31 minutes he played, coming up with a clutch layup to tie the game with under a minute remaining at 101-101.

His strong play continued in overtime, but not in the way you might think. Ginobili came up with a clutch defensive play on James Harden’s game-tying three-point attempt. Check out how he managed to sneak behind Harden and then came up with a textbook block to seal the game.

2nd oldest player in the NBA Manu Ginobili secures massive Game 5 victory with gane-savin block of James Harden. Wow. pic.twitter.com/D6Gg3Du7wg — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 10, 2017

Ginobili was probably the last player on the floor we expected to come up big defensively there, but he got it done, and the Spurs now hold a 3-2 lead in the series.