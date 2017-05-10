Manu Ginobili turned back the clock and had a big game when the Spurs needed it most, in the pivotal Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Rockets.
Ginobili scored 12 points, dished out five assists and hauledin seven rebounds in the 31 minutes he played, coming up with a clutch layup to tie the game with under a minute remaining at 101-101.
His strong play continued in overtime, but not in the way you might think. Ginobili came up with a clutch defensive play on James Harden’s game-tying three-point attempt. Check out how he managed to sneak behind Harden and then came up with a textbook block to seal the game.
Ginobili was probably the last player on the floor we expected to come up big defensively there, but he got it done, and the Spurs now hold a 3-2 lead in the series.