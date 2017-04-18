Marc Gasol was really using his head during Game 2 of the Grizzlies-Spurs series on Monday night.

Gasol, who is a solid soccer player, has tried to head the ball into the basket during games, and come close multiple times. The playoff atmosphere proved to be what he needed to accomplish the feat, although the basket didn’t count, since the play had been blown dead.

It happened after Kawhi Leonard drew a shooting foul, with the ball bouncing off the rim in Gasol’s direction. So, he casually headed the ball into the hoop, without really even trying that hard.

Marc Gasol got skills! pic.twitter.com/DCbDGUjtZn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2017

Impressive.