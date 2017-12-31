Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt wasn’t a fan of how the Orange Bowl was officiated, and he made sure to let the refs know about it.

Wisconsin, who, along with many other Big 10 teams, are known to play physical, and Richt probably should’ve been aware of that in preparing for the game. Apparently he wasn’t, and he was seen furious late in the first half, when the Badgers got away with what probably should’ve been a holding call.

Richt actually grabbed a ref’s arm and went off on him, which seemed a bit extreme, over a simple holding call.

A missed holding call isn’t what cost the Canes the game. Costly turnovers to kill drives did them in.