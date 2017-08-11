There’s a lot of pressure that comes along with being the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

And nowadays, it also entails speaking with the media as well and connecting with brands fairly often before even playing a meaningful game at the NBA level.

Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft, has been shooting some promos, showing off his trick-shot skills.

For your viewing pleasure, here are some videos showing Fultz draining some no-look shots from half court.

And from even deeper. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/26mQo6cVXy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 11, 2017

We don’t expect Fultz to ever try one of those in a game, obviously, but it’s cool to watch him casually drain them anyway.