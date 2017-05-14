ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has made it clear that he believes the Celtics will take care of the Wizards and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, as he’s voiced his opinion about it multiple times.

And judging by what happened after Game 6 was in the books on Friday night, the Wizards players are certainly aware of where Smith stands.

Markieff Morris sent a message after the game, when he walked by Smith and gave him a huge slap on the butt on his way to the locker room.

When you force a Game 7, you slap @stephenasmith on the ass. pic.twitter.com/kbDYlUhF3k — Amy Rubin (@arubin820) May 13, 2017

A questionable move nonetheless. Did Morris cross the line there? It’s one thing to say something, but to smack another man on the behind like that — not cool.