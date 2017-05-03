Markieff Morris has been a lightning rod in the Wizards’ playoff campaign so far.

It started when he called Paul Millsap a “crybaby” in the team’s series against the Hawks, but he didn’t stop there. Morris was seen getting into it with Isaiah Thomas and other Celtics players on the court in the first two games of this epic series.

And it’s not like he’s started slow, either. Morris and Al Horford got tangled up fighting for a rebound just over one minute into Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Wizards forward grabbed Horford, then threw him into the row of photographers that were posted up on the baseline.

This is going to be a great series with these two teams battling it out, that’s for sure.