Christian Yelich is on his way to winning another Gold Glove award with plays like these.

The Miami Marlins outfielder made a ridiculous over-the-shoulder catch in Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, robbing outfielder Jarrod Dyson of an extra-base hit in the bottom of the first inning. Yelich caught the ball on the heel of his glove before crashing face-first into the center-field wall.

Ironically enough, Dyson robbed Yelich of a home run last season while playing center field for the Kansas City Royals, so Yelich got a little payback with his catch today.