Raiders punter Marquette King, in case you didn’t know, is my favorite punter in the NFL, for many reasons.

He won my heart when he once picked up an official’s penalty flag and danced with it, which is something that you won’t really see any player do.

King seems to be having a difficult time dealing with the offseason, though. After being forced to punt the ball on nearly every offensive possession in last weekend’s wild-card matchup against the Texans, King now bides his time in grocery stores, punting items to get his fix.

It looks like King’s offseason training regimen is already underway.