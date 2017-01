The kicking skills of Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King apparently transcend the game of football.

On Friday, the Pro Bowl punter released this trick shot video of him punting a football through a basketball hoop from 30 feet away:

Nothing but net.

The swish was so good it may even make Steph Curry proud. In fact, King later reached out to the Golden State Warriors guard, presumably to brag about his latest kicking feat:

Yooo @StephenCurry30 where u at??? — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 27, 2017

King has made punting great again.