Marshawn Lynch was front and center in a bizarre interview that aired on NFL Network Saturday.

Lynch, who is at his first training camp with his hometown Raiders, was extremely candid in the interview, and also kind of crossed the line a bit with a female reporter.

The Raiders running back tried to ask reporter Colleen Wolfe on a date, but the only problem is that she’s married, which makes the situation pretty awkward.

Former teammate Michael Robinson was also there, and while Lynch was cursing up a storm, he pleaded with No. 24 for him to stop. The thing is that he did not.

It was quite the scene, and here’s how the whole thing played out.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch was on the NFL channel, and the interview was entertaining to say the least. Check this out. pic.twitter.com/RhIx5z7yQC — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) July 29, 2017

Just Lynch being Lynch.