There’s been a lot of talk about how motivated Marshawn Lynch would be to return to football in 2017.

Well, it’s only the beginning of May, and he’s already back working out with the Raiders, which is a great sign going forward.

The Raiders held “phase 2” of their offseason program on Monday, and Lynch hit the field with some of his new teammates.

Phase 2 of the Offseason Workout Program begins and Marshawn hits the field for the first time in the Silver & Black. pic.twitter.com/WethfcyKXa — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 1, 2017

That’s a pretty good sign of things to come, as normally, Lynch doesn’t even hit the field until July.