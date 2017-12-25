Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was not happy with himself after he committed a costly turnover in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Eagles.

The Raiders had momentum after recovering a Jay Ajayi fumble, and were attempting to add to their 10-7 lead at the time. Lynch received a handoff on the first play of the drive, and he, too, coughed up the football, which was recovered by the Eagles.

Lynch made his way to the sideline afterward, where he slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration.

Did Marshawn fall down a well???? pic.twitter.com/qhVzOaXLae — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 26, 2017

To his credit, it had been a long while since Lynch last fumbled.

Marshawn Lynch's 3rd-quarter fumble was his first fumble (and first fumble lost) since Week 17, 2014 – nearly 3 years ago to the date (12/28/2014) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 26, 2017

Hopefully Lynch’s teammates were able to calm him down with a Christmas gift — like some Skittles, for instance.