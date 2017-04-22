Things got heated between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins on Saturday as benches cleared in the fifth inning.

Matt Boyd threw behind Twins first baseman Miguel Sano in what appeared to be retaliation for Twins reliever Justin Haley hitting Jacoby Jones in the face with a pitch in the third inning.

Sano was none too happy about Boyd’s pitch and stepped toward the mound before the home plate umpire and Tigers catcher James McCann intervened. Sano then threw a punch at McCann and both benches emptied.

Nick Castellanos was about the only @tigers player who didn't look scared of Miguel Sano pic.twitter.com/50u3ygFHdW — MLB Roundup (@MLB_Roundup) April 22, 2017

Both Boyd and Sano were ejected from the game.