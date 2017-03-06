Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is clearly still licking his wounds after the team’s collapse in Super Bowl LI.
One Patriots fan tried to buy him tequila shots to make it all better, but Ryan wasn’t interested.
In a video obtained by Terez Owens, we learned that Ryan was at a bar with Matt Stafford in Scottsdale, Arizona over the weekend, when a Pats fan approached him and tried to buy them shots. Here’s what Ryan had to say about his offer:
“F-ck no.” Ryan said.
Ryan appreciates the finer things in life, so it’s possible that the fan tried to buy him shots of Three Fingers when he wanted Don Julio.