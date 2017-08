James Hetfield is best known for his vocals, but he may have found himself a new gig that he also excels in.

Hetfield, who is the lead singer of Metallica, is a longtime Giants fan, having grown up in the Bay Area.

He got the opportunity to serve as a member of the grounds crew for Monday night’s Cubs-Giants game at AT&T Park, and really relished it.

Check out Hetfield in between innings, as he raked the dirt and played air guitar with said rake.

James Hetfield has a new job pic.twitter.com/svwiRM1L6Y — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) August 8, 2017

Looked like a lot of fun.