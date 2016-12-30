Normally, fights at sporting events are pretty ugly and we don’t even give them press. But this fight that took place in the bathroom between a West Virginia and Miami fan during the Russell Athletic Bowl was actually pretty funny.

It began with the Mountaineers fan talking about how he was going to urinate on the Hurricanes fan. And he almost did, judging by the way he was fumbling with his shorts.

The Hurricanes fan responded by taking the initiative and punching the large male. Unfortunately, his fist had literally no effect, so he took off running out of the bathroom. His counterpart then chased him, and you need to watch what happened.

“I used to f— guys like you in prison!” was a pretty great line.