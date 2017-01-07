Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree may want to just consider leaving his chain at home from now on, as it’s only caused him problems.

Last week, Aqib Talib ripped it off his neck, which caused a skirmish to break out. And he couldn’t keep it on during Saturday’s wild-card matchup against the Texans, either.

Crabtree caught a pass on third down to move the chains in the first quarter of the game. But when he was going to the ground, Johnathan Joseph wrapped his arms around him to make the tackle, and the chain came flying off.

It might be time for Crabtree to give up the chain.