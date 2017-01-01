Maybe a change of scenery is exactly what Michael Floyd needed, as he’s already making his presence felt in New England.

Sunday’s Week 17 matchup agains the Dolphins was his breakout game, as he caught a touchdown pass, and helped spring a teammate for another.

Floyd caught a 14-yarder for a score in the first quarter of the game, but wasn’t done. After the Dolphins cut the lead to 20-14, the Patriots were looking for an answer, and Floyd and Julian Edelman provided it in the third quarter. Edelman caught a quick pass from Tom Brady, split two defenders and was off to the races.

Tony Lippett caught up to Edelman, and it appeared as if he’d be able to tackle the Patriots receiver. But just as he got close, Floyd lowered the boom on the Dolphins cornerback. The rest was history, as Edelman turned the short gain into a 77-yard touchdown, thanks to some help from Floyd.

That was an example of teamwork at its finest.