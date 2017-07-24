Michael Phelps has won more medals — 28 — than any Olympian swimmer of all-time, but let’s be honest, no one expected him to be able to beat a Great White Shark in a race.

But it was fun to watch anyway.

Phelps raced against a shark to kick off Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week, in Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.

Much to the surprise of no one, the shark came out on top, and you can watch it in the clip below.

Phelps apparently wants a rematch.

He can request as many rematches as he wants, and even with his 23 career gold medals, racing against a shark is a bit different than facing a human.