The first BIG3 game is right around the corner, and that’s why the league held media day on Friday, to help get the word out and generate awareness.

Some of the players also participated in an open practice as well, held at Chelsea Piers, which pretty much entailed them getting up shots and just hanging out.

Michael Rapaport and Brian Scalabrine decided to actually play some ball, and went at it one-on-one for a bit, which BSO captured video of.

Gotta love watching The White Mamba ball out.