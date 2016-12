Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith gave up a season-high six goals against the New York Rangers on Thursday night, and he was not happy about it.

Smith had some bad luck go against him, as the Rangers had endless power plays, and ended up scoring five goals with a man advantage.

That’s enough to drive a man crazy. Or, in Smith’s case, enough to make a man take his stick and smash it on the goalpost.

Someone get that man a Snickers, or a gift certificate for hot yoga classes. Or both.