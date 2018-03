March Madness is all about clutch players hitting big-time shots, which is exactly what happened late in Sunday’s NIT matchup between Baylor and Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs had the ball on the game’s final possession, with Quinndary Weatherspoon receiving a pass on the wing. His shot came up short — clanking off the rim — but it received the friendliest bounce ever, falling straight through the net.

Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon knocks down the 3-pointer at the buzzer to top #Baylor 78-77. #NIT pic.twitter.com/jsTQB9WXNE — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) March 18, 2018

Buckets.