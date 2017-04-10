Bench pressing Field Yates has apparently become a thing on NFL Live.

It all started when former offensive lineman turned ESPN analyst Damien Woody bench pressed Yates for a NFL Live segment in February. Woody did 26 reps with the 165-pound reporter.

On Monday, projected first overall pick Myles Garrett took a turn bench pressing Yates. The former Texas A&M defensive end did 25 reps with Yates, one rep less than the record set by Woody.

I guess bench pressing @FieldYates has become a thing. @damienwoody made this look too easy, so now @MylesLGarrett takes a turn. #Popcorn pic.twitter.com/gidca4nbVO — Ashok Moore (@AshokaESPN) April 10, 2017

It doesn’t look like Garrett’s draft stock will take a hit, though. He’s still the unquestioned top prospect in the draft, even though the 39-year-old Woody is apparently better at lifting human beings.