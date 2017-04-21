Paul George was asked about Myles Turner’s play after Game 2 Monday and he told reporters: “We just need [Myles] to challenge Tristan [Thompson]…”

The Indiana Pacers center has been fairly quiet in the first two games of the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he evidently took George’s message to heart.

In the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday, Turner got his own rebound after missing a shot, then proceeded to put the Cavaliers center on a poster with a vicious slam that got the crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on its feet.

"MYLES TURNER FROM THE RAFTERS!" 😳🔨 pic.twitter.com/yyGSUNrvQV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2017

The Pacers are down 0-2 in the first round of the playoffs, but it appears they are starting to come alive at home. They’re up 74-49 at halftime against Cleveland.