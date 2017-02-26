Nate Robinson has been planning an NBA comeback.

The good news for him is that if he keeps busting out moves like the one he did during a recent D-League game, then maybe he’ll have a shot to play at the pro level again.

Robinson’s Delaware 87ers played against Raptors 905 on Saturday night, and at one point in the game, it appeared that Robinson was trapped by seven-foot-two Edy Tavares.

Except he wasn’t.

Using a bit of ingenuity, the five-foot-nine Robinson elected to dribble right through Tavares’ legs, which was probably a bit embarrassing for the big man, and wasn’t something he’ll be happy to see on the highlight reel.

But you have to give props to Robinson for not giving up on the play, and for attempting something that most players would not even think about doing.

The former NBA’er gave a perfect example of how you can make something out of nothing on that play.