Watch Nate Robinson turn back the clock with sick windmill dunk
July 20, 2017

Even at 33 years of age, five-foot-nine Nate Robinson can still soar.

Robinson has long been known as one of the highest-leaping “little guys” the NBA has ever seen, and even though he’s been relegated to playing in the Venezuelan league — Liga Profesional de Baloncesto — that doesn’t mean he can no longer throw down a sick dunk.

Check out this windmill dunk Robinson slammed home on Thursday.

It’s unlikely that we’ll ever see Robinson play in the NBA again, but maybe we’ll see him throwing down some sweet dunks in the BIG3 League at some point.