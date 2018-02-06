Eagles teammates Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz found a clever way to give each other dap in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII.

The two players were running a crossing route on one particular play, when Agholor reached his hand out as he approached Ertz. The Eagles tight end slapped it as he ran by, which appeared to confuse the Patriots, as Agholor was able to get open and haul in a pass from Nick Foles.

The Eagles were among the most entertaining NFL teams this season, and that particular gesture is just another reason why. Not too many players would attempt it running a route in a game of that magnitude, but the Eagles teammates did, and they also managed a positive gain on the play as well.