A number of NFL prospects ran the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, and it was clear that there was a lot of speed in this particular draft.

Not only that, some media members did as well — with NFL Network’s Rich Eisen doing so, as per his annual tradition. Eisen ran it to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell actually joined him, as he ran the 40-yard dash at NFL headquarters, and did so in 5.41 seconds.

For reference, Goodell ran a 5.53-second 40 last year.